WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you’ve been past the White Palace in the last couple of days, you know there’s a brand new park where your dog can go leashless.

But it’s only the first phase of a revitalization project at Wheeling Park.

They’re planning renovations to the Palace inside and out, with a new way to get to the ballroom from the outside in the works.

There will also be roof repairs to the newly renovated ice rink, and they’ll keep up with the latest pool trends by adding a splash pad.

That’s a lot of work—but they’re shooting on having it done in the next four years.

So Wheeling Park turns 100 years old in the year 2026. So we’re really focused on that kind of as our endgame. We’re hoping that we can get all these projects done in that timeframe. Bob Peckenpaugh, President and CEO, Wheeling Park Commission

The commission is partnering with the city to fund the projects using COVID stimulus money.

That support comes to around $1.8 million, with the Oglebay Foundation and private donors contributing even more.