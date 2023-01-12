The Oglebay foundation said on Thursday that a White Palace Café is coming to Wheeling Park where office space used to be.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The foundation said the White Palace Café will proudly be serving Starbucks’ coffee and will have indoor and outdoor seating, creating a grand entrance to the second-floor ballroom.

American Rescue Plan Act funds are being used for the Starbucks Café and for ice rink roof repairs and insulation.

The Oglebay Foundation is currently raising the required matching funds for the the American Rescue Plan Act.

Non- ARPA funded updates include refreshed bathrooms in the White Palace and updated meeting spaces.

The park is also expected to see other improvements that include tree plantings throughout the park and Bloch Memorial Golf Course after the historic double derecho that hit the park in June 2022.

Updates will also be made to the Stifel Playground, painting and sealing the Wheeling Park Pool, and more.

You can donate to the Oglebay Foundation here.