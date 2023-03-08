The accomplishments keep piling up for Wheeling Park’s Alexis Bordas.

Alexis Bordas was named the West Virginia girls basketball Gatorade Player of the year.

Bordas is the second Gatorade West Virginia Girls Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Wheeling Park High School. Ketara Lee won the accomplishment in 1999

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Bordas as West Virginia’s best high school girls basketball player. Bordas joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Kiki Rice (2021-22, Sidwell Friends School, Washington, D.C.), Paige Bueckers (2019-20, Hopkins High School, Minn.), Nneka Ogwumike (2007-08, CyFair High School, Texas), and Candace Parker (2003-04 & 2002-03, Naperville Central High School, Ill.).

The 5-foot-8 sophomore guard had led the Patriots to a 23-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the AAAA state tournament at the time of her selection. Bordas averaged 20.2 points, 1.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 4.9 rebounds per game through 25 contests, shooting 87.3 percent from the free throw line. She passed the 1,000-point barrier for career points earlier this season, becoming the first player in school history to do so as a sophomore.

Bordas also has a 4.57 GPA and will begin her Junior year this Fall.

Bordas has volunteered locally wrapping gifts and collecting food for the needy during the holiday season. She also has donated her time as the host of a free youth basketball clinic for girls in the community. “Alexis is a dominant player,” said Amy Serevicz, head coach at Brooke High School. “She has a great shot and she’s a skilled ball handler. She shares the ball well with her team and doesn’t try to do everything herself. She’s also dedicated to the sport and has a great work ethic.”