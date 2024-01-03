Wheeling City Council passed an ordinance on Tuesday that can give businesses in downtown up to almost $10,000 in relief due to lost revenue.

The ordinance was approved 5-0 with one Council member abstaining and one council member absent.

Councilman Jerry Sklavounakis was not at Tuesday’s meeting and Vice Mayor Chad Thalman own two buildings downtown, Taqueria 304 and Tito’s Sloppy Dogs.

Those eligible downtown businesses could receive $555 a month for 12 months with a possibility of six additional months.

Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration recently started their own incentive campaign to help local businesses.

Anyone who eats at one of the 13 downtown Wheeling restaurants will receive a stamp card. After six stamps the customer can be entered into a drawing to win $1,000.

The 13 restaurants included in the campaign are listed below.

Avenue Eats

DiCarlo’s Pizza

Elle & Jack’s

Mugshots

Panda Chinese Kitchen

Public Market

River City

Taqueria 304

The Belgian Waffle Shop

The Bridge Tavern

Tito’s

Table 304

Vagabond Kitchen

The Streetscape project is expected to be done by Spring of 2025.