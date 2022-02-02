Wheeling PD arrest Ohio man on drug possession and running from police; Formerly charged with murder

Wheeling police arrested an Ohio man on multiple felony charges on Wheeling Island early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:20 a.m., Wheeling police say they were patrolling the area of South Wabash St. and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle.

Police say the driver of the car did not stop and sped away, leading police on a brief vehicle chase until they stopped, got out of the car, and ran from officers in the 500 block of South York St.

Wheeling police say they were able to stop the individual and arrest him. During a search of the suspect, police said they found several grams of cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and oxycodone.

Dallas Michael Acoff, 33 of Cleveland was arrested on reckless fleeing and four possession with intent to deliver charges.

He was taken to the Northern Regional Jail, and later arraigned by a magistrate, who set bond at $127,000.