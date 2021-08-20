Wheeling PD Arrests Man on Wanton Endangerment, Firearm Charges

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police spokesman Phillip Stahl says that a police arrested a man suspected of firing a gun into a car on Wheeling Island earlier this week. Police arrested Daryl Wayne Smith, 46 of Wheeling Friday afternoon when officers located him in East Wheeling.

On Aug. 15, police were called to New Jersey Street around 4:15 a.m. for a report of a broken car window. Officers were able to obtain video surveillance from the scene, which showed a man, later identified by police as Smith, allegedly discharge a firearm to break the window and then allegedly fled the area.

Smith has been charged with felony in possession of a firearm and wanton endangerment. He was arraigned Friday afternoon by an Ohio County Magistrate, who set bond at $50,000. He was then transported to the Northern Regional Jail by police.