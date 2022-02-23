UPDATE: Wheeling Police confirmed that there was no risk to public safety, when responding to the call the man they found was carrying a BB Gun.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling PD confirms a white male carrying a rifle near WesBanco in Downtown Wheeling.

Officers received a call around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning and crews are being sent to that area looking for a white male in a grey hoodie.

A second call came in reporting saying the white male was walking towards Wheeling Inn

