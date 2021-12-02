Wheeling PD provides traffic information for Super 6 Football Championship

The Wheeling Police Department wants to inform the public of increased traffic flow on Wheeling Island for the West Virginia Super Six High School Football Championship games this Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4.

Games will be played at 7 p.m. Friday and Noon and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The Wheeling Police Department will be directing traffic at the conclusion of all three games and will have a heavy presence in and around Wheeling Island Stadium.

Safety & Stadium Rules Reminders:

1. Keep your vehicle LOCKED at all times.

2. Smoking is NOT permitted INSIDE the stadium. (There will be a designated area

OUTSIDE for smoking.)

3. Portable Heaters are NOT permitted inside the stadium.

4. NO ALCOHOL is permitted in the area.

Parking & Traffic Information:

1. Handicapped parking is limited – plan ahead or drop off those with physical needs curbside.

2. Parking in the Casino lot is suggested (not street parking).

3. Wheeling Suspension Bridge is CLOSED to all traffic.

4. Fort Henry Bridge (bridge that carries I-70 over the Ohio River) is the only way to access Wheeling Island. Watch for merging traffic when entering the highway. The speed limit currently is 35 MPH in this area for ongoing highway construction.