WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Main Street Fantasy in Lights Christmas Parade is an Ohio Valley favorite that kicks off the Holiday Season for many families. But this year, the parade route is different.

7News spoke with the Wheeling Police Department to confirm the parade route and find out what safety precautions are being taken.

The parade won’t take its traditional route through downtown Wheeling this year.

Parade units will gather and stage in Center Wheeling as always, but instead of going north, they’ll go south.

According to Wheeling Police Department Major Ken Prager, the parade will start at 24th and Market Street, head west on 24th Street to Main Street, then turn north on Main Street around The Teacher’s Store, go up to 20th Street, turn right and finish at 20th and Market.

Major Prager shares some precautions Wheeling PD is taking this year with the new route.

“What is nice about this route is there is a couple of block buffer we are going to close off from 20th Street down to 24th Street between Chaplin Street and Main Street. So, you have sort of a two-block buffer where no vehicular traffic will be allowed. So, it does help with the safety of those involved in the parade and also those who are coming to spectate.” Major Ken Prager | Wheeling Police Department

Major Prager says to get to the parade early and parking will be available at various places throughout the city.

Shops at Centre Market will stay open later, so it’s an opportunity to get dinner and hot drinks before the parade starts.

The Main Street Fantasy in Lights Christmas Parade is Friday, Nov. 17. Visit the Wheeling Chamber of Commerce website for more details.