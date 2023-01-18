Two people have been arrested and are facing multiple felony charges by the Wheeling Police Department after two separate incidents early Tuesday evening.

Police say the first incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. at the Wheeling Island Casino parking lot after a report was made of two people being held at gunpoint outside their vehicle.

Wheeling Police says, the suspect, who broke into the couple’s car, also attempted to abduct the female of the couple.

Both individuals were able to run from the scene and escape unharmed.

Moments later, police say a second call was made at a residence on 15th Street in East Wheeling for a report of a person who was attacked.

When officers arrived on scene, they say a male and female were assaulted individually.

Police say they obtained a suspect and vehicle description and located those believed to be involved back at the casino parking lot.

Two people were arrested and taken into custody.

Police arrested and charged Duwan Malik Groover, 43 of Wheeling. He is charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of first-degree sexual assault, and one count of attempted abduction.

Also arrested was Susan Irene Coryell, 37 of Wheeling. She is charged with two counts of accessory before the fact of robbery.

Both were taken to the Northern Regional Jail by police. They were arraigned this morning by an Ohio County magistrate who set bonds of $300,000 for Groover and $50,000 for Coryell.

Additional charges could be forthcoming pending further investigation.