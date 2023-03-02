Wheeling Police say they arrested three people after an initial domestic related call.

Police say just after 7 a.m., Wednesday, police were called to 3618 Chapline Street for a report of a man and woman arguing. When officers arrived at the address, they say they found a man who had an active arrest warrant for domestic battery.

Johnson

When officers entered the house, they say they located several people inside and observed a large amount of drug using materials. Officers then obtained a search warrant, which they say is the second one in three weeks at this location, and found methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, scales, and other various drug using instruments and materials.

Arrested were:

Tyshaun Joseph Johnson, 27 of Wheeling. He was wanted for domestic battery (2 nd offense) by Wheeling PD.

offense) by Wheeling PD. Howard Miller, 52 of Wheeling. He was a wanted fugitive out of Belmont County, Ohio for a probation violation.

Krystle Shay Kyer, 34 of Wheeling. She was wanted on a possession charge in Ohio County, W.Va.

Police say additional drug related charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Miller

A photo of Kyer was not made available.