Wheeling Police have arrested and charged three people after conducting a search warrant last week that resulted in officers finding a large number of illegal drugs.

On Friday, Sept. 30, police say they executed search warrants at two separate addresses in Wheeling – 44 South Broadway Street on Wheeling Island and 9 Suncrest Avenue in the Fulton/Glenwood area of the city.

When officers say they searched the two homes, they located a substantial amount of narcotics, including 53.2 grams of fentanyl and 27.8 grams of crack cocaine. Officers also say located thousands of dollars in cash and two firearms.

Arrested were:

Jonelle Warren, Jr., 29 of Wheeling. He is charged with possession with intent to deliver and a prohibited person possessing a deadly weapon.

Geon Newby, Jr., 33 of Cleveland, Ohio. He is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver.

Trayshone McCullough, 30 of Cleveland, Ohio. He is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver.



All individuals were taken to the Northern Regional Jail, where they were later arraigned by an Ohio County magistrate. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in this case.