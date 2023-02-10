Three people were arrested early Friday and are now facing drug and fugitive from justice charges by the Wheeling Police Department.
Police say, around 3:30 a.m., they were patrolling the 3600 block of Chapline Street in South Wheeling and observed a man running down the street. When officers approached the individual, they say they located illegal narcotics on them and were led to a nearby residence for possible drug activity.
Officers obtained a search warrant for 3618 Chapline Street and said they located several grams of methamphetamine and heroin along with drug using materials and instruments.
Arrested and facing charges are:
- Mark Gordon Hazard, 44 of Wheeling, two counts of possession with intent to deliver.
- Herman Clemons, 53 of Wheeling, two counts of possession with intent to deliver. He also had a fugitive from justice warrant out of Belmont County, Ohio.
- Gary Lee Bertrand, 48 of Wheeling, fugitive from just warrant out of Belmont County, Ohio.
A mugshot of Hazard has not been released.