Three people were arrested early Friday and are now facing drug and fugitive from justice charges by the Wheeling Police Department.

Police say, around 3:30 a.m., they were patrolling the 3600 block of Chapline Street in South Wheeling and observed a man running down the street. When officers approached the individual, they say they located illegal narcotics on them and were led to a nearby residence for possible drug activity.

Officers obtained a search warrant for 3618 Chapline Street and said they located several grams of methamphetamine and heroin along with drug using materials and instruments.

Herman Clemons

Gary Lee Bertrand

Arrested and facing charges are:

Mark Gordon Hazard, 44 of Wheeling, two counts of possession with intent to deliver.

Herman Clemons, 53 of Wheeling, two counts of possession with intent to deliver. He also had a fugitive from justice warrant out of Belmont County, Ohio.

Gary Lee Bertrand, 48 of Wheeling, fugitive from just warrant out of Belmont County, Ohio.

A mugshot of Hazard has not been released.