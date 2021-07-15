Wheeling Police arrest couple in overnight stabbing

(WTRF)- Early Thursday morning, Wheeling Police were called to the wooded area behind Lowe’s in the 2800 block of Chapline Street, near a homeless encampment, for a report of a man who had stabbed a woman.

Police say when they arrived, they met a woman, who had a knife stuck in her back and a man who was fighting her.

The woman then began to threaten officers and later removed the knife from her back and threw it at the officers, said police.

Wheeling PD says they attempted to de-escalate the situation, both became combative and started to fight.

Police say they were able to get the couple under control and detain them.

The woman, Treva Lynn Ross, 41 of Wheeling, was taken to Wheeling Hospital by fire department personnel for medical treatment.

Ross will be charged with battery on an officer, unlawful assault and obstructing an officer.

Eugene Ray Hamm, III, 41 of Valley Grove was taken into custody and is charged with malicious assault.