Wheeling Police arrest man in 7-11 robbery

Wheeling Police arrested one person involved in an overnight robbery that took place in downtown.



Just after midnight, police say they were patrolling the area of 14th and Market Streets heard people yelling outside the 7-11. Officers say they then saw a man running from the store and were informed by employees that person just robbed them.



Police say they followed the man and chased him on foot before catching him in the 1200 block of Main Street. Wheeling Police said the suspect tried to fight officers but was then tased and taken into custody.



Joshua Arocho, 38 of Wheeling was arrested and is now charged with second-degree robbery.

According to employees at the 7-11, Arocho approached them and demanded money from the register and then fled the store. A weapon was not displayed at the time of the incident.

Arocho was taken to the Northern Regional Jail pending a court arraignment.