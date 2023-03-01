Wheeling Police say they arrested an individual wanted in Ohio on a variety of felony charges late Tuesday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., officers patrolling the Centre Market area say they observed suspicious activity on 23rd Street. Officers located the individual involved and say they found crack cocaine in his possession.

Officers arrested Germine W. Sims, 29 of Cleveland, Ohio. He is charged with possession with intent to deliver by WPD.

Sims also was a wanted fugitive out of Scioto County, Ohio for several charges, including attempted murder, felonious assault, having a weapon under a disability, tampering with evidence, possession of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.

Sims was transported to the Northern Regional Jail by Wheeling Police. He was later arraigned by an Ohio County Magistrate, who set a cash-only bond of $50,000 for the possession charge. An extradition hearing on the out-of-state charges is pending.