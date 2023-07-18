WHEELING, W.Va. – A Wheeling man is facing two felony charges after running from police on Wheeling Island.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Sunday, July 16, around 5:30 p.m., police were patrolling the area of Delaware and S. Broadway Streets when they encountered a man riding a bicycle and acting suspiciously. When officers approached the individual, he became agitated and started running.

Police were able make a quick arrest and found roughly 31 grams of methamphetamine both on the individual and discarded in the area.

47-year-old David Lamont Hicks of Wheeling is charged with possession with intent to deliver and fleeing. He was transported to the Northern Regional Jail and later arraigned by an Ohio County magistrate.



Hicks has been previously arrested by police for multiple drug related calls and at the time of this incident was out on bond stemming from a felony drug arrest that occurred in June.