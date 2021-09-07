Wheeling Police arrest man on drug charges

A Wheeling man is facing a criminal charge by Wheeling Police after they say illegal drugs were found in his possession.

Around 1:15 a.m., Monday, police executed a search warrant at 1103 Vine Street. When police searched the area, they said they found several bags of crack cocaine, marijuana, and drug-using materials.

Police arrested Tyreice Robert Vonje Sullivan, 25 of Wheeling, and him charged with possession with intent to deliver.

He was taken to the Northern Regional Jail by police and was arraigned by a magistrate, who set bond at $25,000.