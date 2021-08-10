Wheeling Police arrest man wanted for arson at a Pittsburgh restaurant

https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

Wheeling Police arrested a man who was wanted out of Pittsburgh for arson after he allegedly damaged the back of a restaurant.

Pittsburgh police charged Joseph Pepp with multiple counts of aggravated arson after Pepp was seen on surveillance setting fire in a dumpster behind D’s Six Pax & Dogz and The Loft in Regent Square.

Police say the fire charred the side of the building and no one was hurt.

According to D’s Six Pax & Dogz’s Facebook page, the restaurant is closed due to the fire.

Wheeling Police say Pepp was arrested without incident.

