Wheeling Police arrest Ohio man on illegal drug charges

A Cleveland, Ohio man is facing two felony drug charges after Wheeling Police arrested him Thursday afternoon on Wheeling Island.

Police say they were patrolling the south end of Wheeling Island when they initiated a traffic stop on Ohio Street.

Wheeling Police say when the officers approached the occupants, they detected an odor of marijuana coming from the passenger side of the car.

Police say they discovered a substantial amount of methamphetamine and crack cocaine after a search of the vehicle.

As a result, the passenger of the vehicle, Andre Raymond Lewis, Jr., 24 of Cleveland, Ohio was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver.

He was arraigned by an Ohio County Magistrate, where bond was set at $20,000.

He remains in the Northern Regional Jail.