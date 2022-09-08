Wheeling Police arrested an Ohio man on several felony drug charges early Thursday morning.

Around 3 a.m., WPD was dispatched to Interstate 470 east, just past Exit 1 to assist a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Police then searched the car and say they discovered a variety of suspected illegal narcotics, including 0.65 grams of fentanyl, 6.45 grams of methamphetamine, 10.25 grams of ecstasy/MDMA, 2.5 grams of crack cocaine and 24.5 grams of marijuana.

Police arrested and charged Delvaughn McCarrel, 29 of Columbus with four counts of possession with intent to deliver. He was taken to the Northern Regional Jail by WPD, pending a court arraignment.