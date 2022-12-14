The Wheeling Police Department arrested three people Wednesday morning after conducting a search warrant at an East Wheeling residence.
Around 3:40 a.m., police say they executed the warrant at a second-floor apartment located at 97-12th Street.
When officers made entry, they said they found 1,478 grams of methamphetamine, 78.65 grams of fentanyl, $5,635 in currency and drug using materials.
As a result of the findings, three people were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver:
- Jarrett James Robinson, 40 of Wheeling
- Marcus Lamar Cunningham, 24 of Akron, Ohio
- Thomas James McCormick, 35 of Akron, Ohio
All were transported to the Northern Regional Jail by WPD pending an arraignment by an Ohio County magistrate