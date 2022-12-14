The Wheeling Police Department arrested three people Wednesday morning after conducting a search warrant at an East Wheeling residence.

Around 3:40 a.m., police say they executed the warrant at a second-floor apartment located at 97-12th Street.

When officers made entry, they said they found 1,478 grams of methamphetamine, 78.65 grams of fentanyl, $5,635 in currency and drug using materials.



As a result of the findings, three people were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver:

Jarrett James Robinson, 40 of Wheeling

Marcus Lamar Cunningham, 24 of Akron, Ohio

Thomas James McCormick, 35 of Akron, Ohio

All were transported to the Northern Regional Jail by WPD pending an arraignment by an Ohio County magistrate