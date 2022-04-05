Wheeling police say they arrested a man from Cleveland after he ran and they found what appeared to be drugs on him.

Police say they were patrolling near York street and approached a man on a bike.

Wheeling PD say the man ditched the bike and started to run from police even after they asked him to stop.

Officers eventually caught up to the man, Leon Prater, and placed him under arrest.

Police say they searched Prater and found what appeared to be several grams of crack, fentanyl and a large sum of money.

Prater was taken to the Northern Regional Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance and obstucting