Wheeling Police conducts special operation that leads to 13 arrests

A total of 13 people have been arrested and are facing criminal charges after the Wheeling Police Department successfully held a special operation aimed at cutting down on drugs, prostitution, and other quality of life complaints in the downtown area.
Due to data analysis, police initiated the operation in and around the Knights Inn, located at 949 Main Street.
“I am very pleased with the professional work of the WPD, especially our patrol division,” said Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger. “Under the leadership of Sgt. Jason Hupp, our officers were able to make a direct impact in downtown, with the goal in mind to continue the Wheeling Police Department’s core mission of making Wheeling a safer community.”
Officers spent a total of 202 hours on the month-long task. In addition to the arrests, 14 citations were issued and various amounts of illegal drugs, and drug using materials, were confiscated, including:
- Cocaine – 1.99 grams
- Fentanyl – 2.24 grams
- Heroin – 0.97 grams
- Marijuana – 512.739 grams
- Methamphetamine – 8.49 grams
- Assortment of prescription pills
- Digital scales, needles, smoking devices
The operation also benefitted law enforcement by gathering information on other drug related crimes and activity through the area. Funding for the special operation, which totaled $7,001.23 was provided mostly by the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and the city of Wheeling.
Felony Arrests:
David Arthur Hess, 58 of Wheeling
Possession with Intent to Deliver
Misdemeanor Possession Arrests:
Eric Lee Hercules, 39 of Wheeling
Two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance
Bryan L. Broomes, 43 of Wheeling
Possession of Controlled Substance
Tiffany Nicole Fazio, 32 of Wheeling
Two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance
Edgar Eugene Hatten, 40 of Wheeling
Two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance
James Allen Lucious, 62 of Wheeling
Possession of Controlled Substance
DUI Arrest:
Michael Leander Gross 55, of Martins Ferry, Ohio
Aggravated DUI
Fugitive from Justice Arrests:
Beth Ann Davis, 38 of Wheeling
Wanted for Failing to Appear for Possession Charge – Belmont County, Ohio
Joseph Micah Pepp, 28 of Pittsburgh
Wanted for Arson – Allegheny County, Pa.
Brandy Lee Plunkett, 40 of Wheeling
Wanted for Obstructing – Belmont County, Ohio
William Lee Stevens II, 30 of Wheeling
Wanted for Obstructing
Maintaining/Operating a Drug Premise Arrests
Anand Arvind Patel, 37 of Wheeling
Arrested for Maintaining/Operating a Drug Premise
Daniel Paul Wheeler, 30 of Wheeling
Arrested for Maintaining/Operating a Drug Premise
Wheeling PD says they remain committed to fighting criminal drug activity in downtown and in all city neighborhoods. Residents and visitors can report crime in various ways, either by telephone, 304-234-3664, anonymous online crime tips at wheelingwv.gov/crimetip or the regional Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley tip line at 877-TIPS4US.