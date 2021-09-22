Wheeling Police conducts special operation that leads to 13 arrests

A total of 13 people have been arrested and are facing criminal charges after the Wheeling Police Department successfully held a special operation aimed at cutting down on drugs, prostitution, and other quality of life complaints in the downtown area.

Due to data analysis, police initiated the operation in and around the Knights Inn, located at 949 Main Street.

“I am very pleased with the professional work of the WPD, especially our patrol division,” said Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger. “Under the leadership of Sgt. Jason Hupp, our officers were able to make a direct impact in downtown, with the goal in mind to continue the Wheeling Police Department’s core mission of making Wheeling a safer community.”



Officers spent a total of 202 hours on the month-long task. In addition to the arrests, 14 citations were issued and various amounts of illegal drugs, and drug using materials, were confiscated, including:



Cocaine – 1.99 grams

Fentanyl – 2.24 grams

Heroin – 0.97 grams

Marijuana – 512.739 grams

Methamphetamine – 8.49 grams

Assortment of prescription pills

Digital scales, needles, smoking devices

The operation also benefitted law enforcement by gathering information on other drug related crimes and activity through the area. Funding for the special operation, which totaled $7,001.23 was provided mostly by the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and the city of Wheeling.

Felony Arrests:

David Arthur Hess, 58 of Wheeling

Possession with Intent to Deliver

Misdemeanor Possession Arrests:

Eric Lee Hercules, 39 of Wheeling

Two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance



Bryan L. Broomes, 43 of Wheeling

Possession of Controlled Substance



Tiffany Nicole Fazio, 32 of Wheeling

Two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance



Edgar Eugene Hatten, 40 of Wheeling

Two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance



James Allen Lucious, 62 of Wheeling

Possession of Controlled Substance

DUI Arrest:

Michael Leander Gross 55, of Martins Ferry, Ohio

Aggravated DUI

Fugitive from Justice Arrests:

Beth Ann Davis, 38 of Wheeling

Wanted for Failing to Appear for Possession Charge – Belmont County, Ohio



Joseph Micah Pepp, 28 of Pittsburgh

Wanted for Arson – Allegheny County, Pa.



Brandy Lee Plunkett, 40 of Wheeling

Wanted for Obstructing – Belmont County, Ohio



William Lee Stevens II, 30 of Wheeling

Wanted for Obstructing

Maintaining/Operating a Drug Premise Arrests

Anand Arvind Patel, 37 of Wheeling

Arrested for Maintaining/Operating a Drug Premise



Daniel Paul Wheeler, 30 of Wheeling

Arrested for Maintaining/Operating a Drug Premise

Wheeling PD says they remain committed to fighting criminal drug activity in downtown and in all city neighborhoods. Residents and visitors can report crime in various ways, either by telephone, 304-234-3664, anonymous online crime tips at wheelingwv.gov/crimetip or the regional Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley tip line at 877-TIPS4US.