WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

The Wheeling Police Department, along with several community partners, took part in their own National Night Out Tuesday evening at Wheeling Park’s Ice Rink.

This nationwide event is held on the first Tuesday of August.



The evening gives the public the chance to learn about anti-crime awareness programs in communities, such as neighborhood watch programs, and drug prevention initiatives.

Bridgeport, Ohio also hosted a night out event.