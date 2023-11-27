WHEELIING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department is nearing the completion of something that will help the department in several ways.

The Wheeling Police Department of course saw their brand-new state-of-the-art headquarters open this year and now they are implementing something that will help their officers and the department.

The department is nearing completion of a take-home cruiser program for officers.

In previous years officers would report for duty and be assigned a vehicle for the day. Now, officers who have completed all training and have been sworn in will receive their own cruiser that they will drive to and from the station each day.

The Chief of Wheeling Police says that the new program will help the department save some money in terms of maintenance costs for the vehicles.

He also shared some other reasons that the department pushed hard to implement the program.

”The officers that are assigned these vehicles take a little more pride in their vehicle at this point. So, it’s more likely to look squared away. It’s more likely to be well cared for. But really, the big reasons are this high visibility, emergency response time and rapid response time and then, quite honestly, recruitment and retention.” Chief Shawn Schwertfeger – Wheeling Police Department

The chief extended his thanks to the City Government and City council for funding the program and making it possible.

The department is actively looking to fill several vacancies in their department and will be having officer testing on January 6th of the upcoming year. Those interested can apply online at the department’s website, over the phone at 304-234-3661, or in person at the station.