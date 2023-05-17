OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department honored officers who made the ultimate sacrifice at their 10th annual law enforcement memorial on Wednesday night.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials remembered fallen officers from across the nation to right here at home. Family members stood in remembrance when their loved ones were called by name.

United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld II was this year’s featured speaker, who remarked on how well our local police departments work with one another, and called for more investments into law enforcement.

“I’d like to thank you all for being good partners with one another here in the Ohio Valley, and most importantly I’d like to thank you for responding to the call of duty each and every day.” WILLIAM IHLENFELD, United States Attorney

“Honor isn’t given, honor is earned. The reason we are here today is to honor those who have earned it.” CHIEF SHAWN SCHWERTFEGER, Wheeling Police Department

This event coincides with National Police Week, which surrounds May 15th, or National Peace Officer Memorial Day. Nine Wheeling police officers have fallen in the line of duty since the department was formed over 200 years ago.