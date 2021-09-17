Wheeling Police investigating murder in Mozart; one person detained

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police are investigating a murder that happened in Mozart.

Wheeling Police say the murder happened Friday afternoon on South Frazier Street.

Police say they received a call of ‘suspicious activity and found a woman dead inside a home when they arrived.

Wheeling PD says they found a person running away from the scene once they arrived.

One person has been detained as a possible suspect and that person has been taken to a local hospital, say Wheeling Police.

South Frazier Avenue is closed to motorists at this time with a heavy police presence.

The Wheeling Police Dept., Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police are on scene.

Police say they have the situation under control and there is no danger to the residents in the area.

7News is on the scene working to get more details.