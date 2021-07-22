Wheeling Police investigating shots fired incident on 15th street

Wheeling Police are investigating overnight shots fired incident in the East Wheeling neighborhood.

Around 11:50 p.m., Wednesday, officers were called to 15th Street after residents reported hearing gunshots.

After searching the area, several shell casings were found along the street, across from the AEP substation.

Police say no one was injured during the incident, and at this time, there are no suspects.

If the public has any information, they can call police at 304-234-3664 or the Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley tip line at 877-TIPS4US.