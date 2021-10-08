Wheeling Police launching crime reporting website

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 12, several misdemeanors, or nuisance related crimes can be reported electronically to the Wheeling Police Department, thanks to the launch of the department’s new online crime reporting website.

The self-reporting system can be used by visiting wheelingwv.gov/onlinecrimereport.



The site is designed to collect data on minor incidents for additional investigation, statistical analysis, and state reporting while eliminating the requirement of an on-scene response by officers.

Several types of non-emergency service calls don’t necessarily require immediate action. By launching the online reporting system, police will have the ability to look into the reported issue, thanks to the information already submitted online. The reviewing officer will the then be able to follow-up with the complainant via telephone or an in-person meeting, if necessary.

Currently, eight types of misdemeanor/nuisance related crimes can be reported free of charge. They include:

Harassing Phone Calls

Hit and Run

Identity Theft (Only file when there are NO known suspects)

Lost Property

Thefts (Only file when there are NO known suspects)

Traffic Complaints

Vandalism (Only file when there are NO known suspects)

Vehicle Tampering (Only file when there are NO known suspects)

Police note the reporting system is designed only for non-emergency related incidents that do not have a suspect or need immediate attention. Should a actual emergency be happening or wish to speak to an officer, always call 9-1-1.

For additional questions regarding the online reporting site, call Wheeling Police at 304-234-3664.