WHEELING- Wheeling Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Curtis McGhee, Jr., on three counts of malicious wounding regarding the July 30 stabbing Incident on Wheeling Island.

Officials believe the victim and the suspect had a verbal argument on South Penn Street, that later escalated into an apparent stabbing.

The victim was treated for his injuries at Wheeling Hospital’s Emergency Department and later released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police at 304-234-3664 or Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley at 877-TIPS-4US.