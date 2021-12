The Wheeling Police say they are looking for a woman involved in an incident at Elm Grove Subs.

Police say they are looking for Shawna Lynn Thomas for a connection with entering without breaking on December 19 at Elm Grove Subs.

Thomas is/has

Female

White

48

Brown hair

Green eyes

5’10

180 pounds

If anyone has any information, they should call the Wheeling Police Department at 304-234-3664