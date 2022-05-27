Two people are facing criminal charges by the Wheeling Police Department after an investigation found a significant amount of narcotics at a Wheeling residence.

Just before 4 p.m., Thursday, WPD executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Jones Street in Elm Grove.

Police say they found two kilograms of cocaine, 71.5 grams of crack cocaine, 2.5 pounds of marijuana and roughly $5,000 cash. In total, the drugs have an estimated street value of $204,100.

Christopher Louis Parks, 50 of Wheeling is charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver.

He was arraigned by an Ohio County Magistrate, where a cash bond of $50,000 was set.

Additionally, Aubrey Christina Kemp, 21 of Wheeling is being held as a fugitive from justice on a charge out of Belmont County, Ohio.

No mugshot of Kemp is available