Wheeling police are asking for the public’s assistance after a string of overnight break-ins.

The Wheeling Police Department is investigating multiple vehicles that entered overnight around Knox Lane area.

If anyone has information or security camera images showing suspicious activity, please contact the Wheeling Police Department at 304-234-3664 or click here to complete an online report.

Wheeling Police also reminds citizens to keep all valuables out of sight and their vehicles locked.