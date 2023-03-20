As of Monday, March 20, the Wheeling Police Department has officially moved its entire operations to its new location – 2115 Chapline Street in Center Wheeling.

If the public needs to meet with an officer, file an in-person report or conduct business with police, parking is available in front of the building.

The department’s telephone number remains the same at 304-234-3664.

