WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Police Department released a statement Friday concerning a crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist on Wheeling Island Thursday.

Bicyclist hit in Wheeling, taken to hospital

According to police, on Thursday May 4 at approximately 11:11 p.m., officers responded to Zane Street on Wheeling Island for a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. Both parties remained on scene.

According to initial reports, the female driver was traveling eastbound on Zane Street preparing to stop for the traffic light at the intersection with York. As the vehicle was slowing down, a cyclist exited the parking lot for KFC and traveled across the lane in front of the vehicle.

The two collided in the eastbound lanes. Police and fire were dispatched. The male cyclist was treated for his injuries after being taken to the hospital. This incident is still under investigation by the Wheeling Police Department.