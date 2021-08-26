Wheeling police say drivers should be on “high alert” when traveling through construction zones

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police want all drivers to be on high alert while traveling in or around the Friendly City.

Wheeling News from WTRF



A number of traffic pattern changes have taken place this week due to the construction project on I-70 and in the Elm Grove area.



That includes lane changes near the Fort Henry Bridge and the Wheeling Tunnels.



Officers are asking everyone to watch your speed, and be aware of stopped traffic around construction zones.



They also say it’s also important to avoid any type of distracted driving.

” So please pay attention to what happens in front of you. Not your cell phone. Not the food you’re eating in your car. Please do not be distracted in any way. I need you folks paying attention to what’s happening in front of you and how conditions are changing in front of you.” Lt. Josh Sanders, Wheeling Police Department

Police say that, so far, things have gone smoothly, with only a few issues, since the changes have taken place.