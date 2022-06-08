WHEELING, W.Va. – Wheeling Police are investigating a breaking and entering incident that resulted in shots fired in South Wheeling Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to 37th Street around 2:50 p.m. for a report of a man attempting to break into the rear of a residence. Police then were notified that an individual attempted to confront the suspect by firing a single gunshot. The suspect then fled the area and was last seen running south on Jacob Street. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male with light colored hair, around 6 feet tall, is clean shaved, roughly 20-30 years old, and was wearing a tan shirt and dark pants at the time of the incident.

Should the public have any information, they are strongly urged to call police at 304-234-3664, submit a crime tip at wheelingwv.gov/crimetip or call the Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley tip line at 877-TIPS4US.