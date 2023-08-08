WHEELING, W.Va. – For the first time in four years, the Wheeling Police Department is eager to announce they are re-starting and now accepting applications for its popular Citizens Police Academy (CPA).

The CPA is set to begin on August 30, with classes being held weekly on Wednesday evenings from 6-9 p.m. at Wheeling Police Headquarters – 2115 Chapline Street in Center Wheeling.

Applications can be obtained online at wheelingwv.gov/cpa or at the front desk of the Wheeling Police Department. The application deadline is Aug. 21, 2023, however, should there not be enough participants, those who apply this fall will be able to take part in a spring class.

The Citizens Police Academy is a 13-week program that gives the public an opportunity to have a unique insiders’ perspective on law enforcement and become closely acquainted with the roles and responsibilities of the department and its many divisions, units, staff and volunteers.

During the course, participants will have a front row seat and hands-on interactions on various policing topics. Speakers include local professionals in the criminal justice field including police officers on the local and federal levels, prosecutors, attorneys, and victims’ advocates. Additionally, participants will take field trips to the Northern Regional Jail, the City-County Building, take part in a police ride along and try out many new features at the department’s new headquarters, including a firearms simulator.

To qualify as an applicant, you must be at least 18-years-old, of good moral character and pass a background check. There is no cost to participate in this program, however there is a limit to the number of participants.

Additional questions can be directed to Lt. Josh Sanders via email at jsanders@wheelingwv.gov or by telephone at 304-234-6434.

