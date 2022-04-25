OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — This Saturday is national Drug Take Back Day.



In Wheeling, there are two locations.



Wheeling Police will be at the Mount de Chantal Kroger, and the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department will be at Elm Grove Pharmacy.



They urge everyone to bring in any unused prescription drugs–and supplements and over-the-counter medicines are welcome, too.



They make it easy–you can drop off without ever leaving your car.

We are set up at the Mt. de Chantal Kroger in the parking lot. So if you don’t want to get out of your car, you just drive up to our table, myself, I will come over and get your prescriptions and take ’em back to our table and you can drive off. Sgt. Rob Safreed, Wheeling Police Dept. Investigations Supervisor

It’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday.



They say they will not accept needles, liquids or inhalers.



They say last year, from the Kroger site alone, they received about 75 pounds of pills.



They turn them over to the DEA, and the DEA destroys them.