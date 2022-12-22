WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

The entire Ohio Valley is prepping for the winter weather that is heading our way tomorrow.

The city of Wheeling has over 200 tons of salt on hand ready to treat the roadways.

City officials say their main concern with this storm is the wet weather that is coming before the rapidly cool temperatures which creates black ice.

“We’ll be ready to treat as we can and we ask that the residents of the city of Wheeling and our visitors be extremely careful in their travel plans and to have a safe and enjoyable Christmas season.” Bill Lanham – Assistant City Manager

He encourages those who still need to go out or shop to do so early before the temperature drops to single digits.