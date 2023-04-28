WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)

TaylorMade Printing started in 1972, in a friend’s basement.

It was called Copies Incorporated.

Now it’s TaylorMade Printing, and owners Jim and Debbie Taylor have retired.

They’ve left the business in good hands, with their son Scott, who has been there for the past 30 years.

Scott Taylor says there has been tremendous change in the printing industry.

He says it used to be all offset printing, which involved ink and metal plates and big presses.

Now technology has changed.

It’s all digital, with smaller, quieter equipment.

They’re able to do everything from wedding invitations to recital programs to yard sale signs.

“We do anything from the basics, letterheads, envelopes, business cards, pocket folders to direct mail marketing,” Taylor said. “We also do banners and silk screening and embroidery. We do a lot of political work. We are a union shop.”

He said they even do fingerprinting and background checks.

Personalized calendars are one of their specialties.

Located at 1910 Jacob Street, they’re open 8 to 4:30, Monday through Friday.