WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Visitors to the Public Market in Downtown Wheeling are going to notice something a little different on the floor this week.

It’s a blue path that leads you through the store.

“A Victim’s Journey” is a project of the YWCA Wheeling as part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Following it will take you to four different locations.

Scan the QR code at each one with the camera on your phone to see a video that talks about human trafficking, domestic violence, addiction or hate crimes.

The YWCA said this year they are trying to do more visual and hands-on demonstrations to get the message across.

“Each video that we show were made by local artists, local videographers and local actors. They’re all dramatic events that we made into films just for this event.” Ron Scott Jr, Director of Cultural Diversity & Community Outreach

“A Victim’s Journey” will be on display for the rest of the week.

If you can’t make it to the public market, all the videos are also on the YWCA Wheeling’s YouTube page.