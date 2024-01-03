Nail City Record in Wheeling, WV will be holding a listening party for the new highly anticipated album from the rock band Green Day.

Green Day will be releasing their new album “Saviors” on January 19, but Green Day fans will get an exclusive first listen at Nail City Record a week before it arrives on streaming platforms.

On Saturday January 13, at 1pm, Nail City Record will be playing the new album “Saviors” in it’s entirety with limited edition posters, lyric books, pins, and for the first time ever, special listening event exclusive merchandise.

Nail City Record is located on 40th 12th street in Wheeling, WV.

More information on the event can be found here.