WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A service to remember and honor those who tragically lost their lives on September 11, 2001, was held Monday in Wheeling.

Wheeling’s first responders, city officials, members of the clergy, and the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra gathered at Wheeling Heritage Port to remember and honor the heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice 22 years ago.

At the service, Mayor Glenn Elliot gave opening remarks remembering the day that our country was unexpectedly attacked.

Members of the clergy, including Rabbi Joshua Lief, Bishop Darrell Cummings, and others offered prayers for our first responders, and our military personnel, and for peace and unity within our country.

Rabi Lief shared the importance of remembering these heroes not just today but every day.

”It’s an opportunity like this to remember that when we were attacked, the guise of our illusions of safety was removed. And to remember that we do depend on each other, that our society is based on the idea that we are stronger together than any one of us would be on our own.” Rabbi Joshua Lief – Rabbi at Temple Shalom in Wheeling

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra Brass Quartet performed the National Anthem as well as God Bless America at the service.

The event saw community members come out to honor and remember the thousands who tragically lost their lives.

All of us at 7News remember and honor those heroes today and every day.