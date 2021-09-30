Wheeling resident wins free gas for 10 years

UPDATE: Here is the list of the winners of the fifth “Do it for Babydog” round two vaccine lottery drawing:

“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – SEPT. 30, 2021

Full Ride College Scholarship Winners

Chase Donaldson, Summersville

Angela Watts, Cross Lanes

Ashlee Wilcher, South Charleston

[TO BE ANNOUNCED]

[TO BE ANNOUNCED]



2021 Corvette Winner

[TO BE ANNOUNCED]



Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner

Sandra Adkins, Ripley



$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner

Ines Frazier, Kenova



Free Gas for 10 Years Winners

Sharon Heslep, Princeton

Andrew Koontz, Wheeling



Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners

Sherrie Browning, Stirrat

Marsha Isaacs, Branchland



Zero-Turn Lawn Mower Winners

Natasha Barker, Princeton

Donna Hoffer, Scott Depot



WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Mike Adams, Nitro

Debra Boyd, Fairmont

Ralph Post, Volga



Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Connie Dorsey, Sissonville

Judy Learmonth, Fayetteville

Jamie Parker, Alderson



Ski Resort Season Passes Winners

Mary Kay Bartolovich, Moundsville

Dina Criniti, South Charleston

Anjelik Farley, Charleston

Victoria Slaven, Millwood

Pamela Thistlethwaite, South Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will announce the fifth set of winners for the second round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

We will share the winners with you in this story as they are announced. Last week, Justice went around the state with his English Bulldog, Babydog, to surprise some of the winners with their prizes.How do I register for the new ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery?

This lottery, geared more toward younger West Virginians, includes full-ride scholarship prizes as well as sports cars, boats, funding for a dream wedding, season tickets for Marshall or WVU games, an ATV or side-by-side, ski resort passes, 10 years worth of free gas and lawnmowers.

The deadline to register for the next drawing is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. If you register after this date, you will still be registered for subsequent drawings. The lottery is one entry per person and you only need to register once to be included all subsequent drawings.

The winners for the sixth drawing will be announced Thursday, Oct. 7.

Registration deadlines and drawing dates for the second round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery (Photo Courtesy: WV Gov. Justice’s office)

West Virginians who have begun the COVID-19 vaccination process can go online to register. We have more step-by-step details on how to sign up online here.

For those who do not have access to the internet, however, the governor’s office says you can still enter by calling the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Those who use the call center to register must provide the required information, request to be entered into the drawing, and agree to any terms and conditions.