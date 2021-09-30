Wheeling resident wins free gas for 10 years

UPDATE: Here is the list of the winners of the fifth “Do it for Babydog” round two vaccine lottery drawing:
|“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – SEPT. 30, 2021
Full Ride College Scholarship Winners
Chase Donaldson, Summersville
Angela Watts, Cross Lanes
Ashlee Wilcher, South Charleston
[TO BE ANNOUNCED]
[TO BE ANNOUNCED]
2021 Corvette Winner
[TO BE ANNOUNCED]
Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner
Sandra Adkins, Ripley
$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner
Ines Frazier, Kenova
Free Gas for 10 Years Winners
Sharon Heslep, Princeton
Andrew Koontz, Wheeling
Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners
Sherrie Browning, Stirrat
Marsha Isaacs, Branchland
Zero-Turn Lawn Mower Winners
Natasha Barker, Princeton
Donna Hoffer, Scott Depot
WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners
Mike Adams, Nitro
Debra Boyd, Fairmont
Ralph Post, Volga
Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners
Connie Dorsey, Sissonville
Judy Learmonth, Fayetteville
Jamie Parker, Alderson
Ski Resort Season Passes Winners
Mary Kay Bartolovich, Moundsville
Dina Criniti, South Charleston
Anjelik Farley, Charleston
Victoria Slaven, Millwood
Pamela Thistlethwaite, South Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will announce the fifth set of winners for the second round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
We will share the winners with you in this story as they are announced. Last week, Justice went around the state with his English Bulldog, Babydog, to surprise some of the winners with their prizes.How do I register for the new ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery?
This lottery, geared more toward younger West Virginians, includes full-ride scholarship prizes as well as sports cars, boats, funding for a dream wedding, season tickets for Marshall or WVU games, an ATV or side-by-side, ski resort passes, 10 years worth of free gas and lawnmowers.
The deadline to register for the next drawing is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. If you register after this date, you will still be registered for subsequent drawings. The lottery is one entry per person and you only need to register once to be included all subsequent drawings.
The winners for the sixth drawing will be announced Thursday, Oct. 7.
West Virginians who have begun the COVID-19 vaccination process can go online to register. We have more step-by-step details on how to sign up online here.
For those who do not have access to the internet, however, the governor’s office says you can still enter by calling the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Those who use the call center to register must provide the required information, request to be entered into the drawing, and agree to any terms and conditions.