WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Susan Irene Coryell and Duwan Malik Groover, both of Wheeling, are charged with two felony counts of Robbery in the First Degree and one count of Attempted Kidnapping.

Groover also faces two counts of Sexual Assault.

It’s the result of incidents that happened back in January.

The first incident occurred at the Wheeling Island Casino parking lot when police responded to a call of a couple being held at gunpoint. Police say the suspect who broke into a car also allegedly attempted to abduct the female of the couple.



Moments later, a second call was made at a residence in East Wheeling about a person who was attacked. The vehicle description matched the one at the casino.



The two were later arrested and a trial date is set for late August.