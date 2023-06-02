A Wheeling restaurant made the list of 25 historic small restaurants to be awarded a grant by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
Carlito’s Soul Kitchen was one of the restaurants to receive $40,000 in grants through the “Backing Historic Small Restaurants Grant Program.”
The grant will be used to support the growth of the restaurant.
Recently, Carlito’s Soul Kitchen officially opened for breakfast and lunch after the owners of Carlito’s Soul Kitchen combined their menu from their other former location, Rachel’s on 16th.
This marks the third installment of the “Backing Historic Small Restaurants Grant Program,” which awards $1 million in grants, administered by the National Trust for Historic Preservation and funded by American Express, to 25 historic small restaurants throughout the country.
Check out the full list of restaurants awarded grants below:
- Carlito’s Soul Food Kitchen, Wheeling, WV
- Cozy Inn Restaurant, Janesville, WI
- Crown Point Restaurant, Virginia City, NV
- Delgadillo’s Snow Cap, Seligman, AZ
- Far East Café, San Francisco, CA
- FishScale, Washington, D.C.
- Flesor’s Candy Kitchen, Tuscola, IL
- Freighthouse Market & Café, Lyndonville, VT
- Gather55, Hartford, CT
- Harold’s Kitchen, Richmond, VA
- Hatcha’s, Mora, NM
- Jeff’s Red Hot, Chicago, IL
- Johnny’s Victory Diner, Burrillville, RI
- Kelly’s Gingernut Pub, Cape Charles, VA
- Mitla Café, San Bernardino, CA
- Mr. Powdrell’s Barbeque House, Albuquerque, NM
- Pekin Noodle Parlor, Butte, MT
- Pentagoet Inn & Pub, Castine, ME
- Radius Brewing Company, Emporia, KS
- SnoCap Drive-In, North Augusta, SC
- Social Coffeehouse & Speakeasy, LLC, Leonardtown, MD
- The Holly Hotel, Holly, MI
- The Hungarian Pastry Shop, New York City, NY
- The Treehouse, Cleveland, OH
- U Drop Inn Café, Shamrock, TX