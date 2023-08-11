Wheeling will be rocking on Friday evening with a night filled with live music.

The House Lounge inside the McClure Hotel will be putting on a show featuring Fender Staxx of Green Jelly, Truckstop, Batch80, and MurderRing.

The show starts at 6 pm and is $10 at the door.

Truckstop is a modern thrash metal band from West Virginia with some “godd*** melody.”

Fender Staxx is a vocalist of the comedy rock band Green Jellÿ.

Batch80 describes itself as a group of career music enthusiasts and a bill of song writers fermented on art.