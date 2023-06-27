WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Rotary Club made a very large donation Tuesday to a facility that will benefit many kids in the Ohio Valley.

The Rotary Club recently held their annual Taste of the Market fundraiser where they help raise money for an organization. This year, they chose the new Orchard Park Hospital that is in the process of opening.

The club raised their highest amount ever for this event as they were able to donate $23,000 to the hospital. The hospital will specialize in psychiatric care for children ages 5-17.

The Rotary club hopes their donation will be a large boost for the new facility.

”We hope that this will be the gift that pushes them ahead and they’re able to then deliver services to those in need in our community. Particularly families of children struggling with mental health issues, that’s really deeply needed, and we’re honored to get to do our part to try and help meet that need.” Rabbi Joshua Lief – President of Wheeling Rotary Club

The donation will be added to the $10 million needed to build the new hospital. The hospital is scheduled to open no later than August 1 of this year.